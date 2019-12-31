Press conference underway for New Haven student detained by ICE for months and granted asylum

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials are expected to give an update on a New Haven student who is being detained by ICE on Tuesday. Lawyers for 18-year-old Mario Aguilar have now confirmed that asylum for him has been granted.

Friends, families and classmates of Mario Aguliar are ending 2019 with a sense of hope. His lawyers tell News 8 the asylum petition for Aguilar has been granted. Asylum is protection granted by a nation to someone who has left their native country usually as a political refugee.

Aguilar, a Guatemalan native, came to the United States when he was 16-years-old to escape death threats from an organized criminal gang in Guatemala and was attending Wilbur Cross High School.

Aguilar was in a car crash back in August and was charged with driving under the influence.

When he went to the Milford courthouse on Sep. 10, ICE officials grabbed him and detained him.

“There was really no reason he should have been in detainment in the first place,” said Anthony Barroso with CT Students for a Dream. “He’s not a harm to society. He’s not going to flee; he has a lot of support here in our community. Our priority is to get him out of detention as soon as possible.”

CT Students for a Dream — a group that was founded by undocumented students and allies from across the state — has been fundraising and working to fight for his release. Wilbur Cross High School students also offered an outpouring amount of support. On Tuesday will be a similar scene.

A press conference is set to get underway surrounded by Mario Aguliar’s supporters and more legal updates are expected to be released. New Haven’s Mayor-elect, Justin Elicker is also expected to speak.

ICE does plan to appeal the courts asylum decision and a release date for Aguliar has not yet been set.