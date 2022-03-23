HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Several local Catholic clergy members spent the last week on a humanitarian mission to help Ukrainian refugees.

Fr. Jordan Lenaghan, executive director of religious life at Quinnipiac University, and Quinnipiac’s Catholic Chaplain Rev. Joachim Kenney thought they would spend their spring break helping Ukrainian refugees at the Polish border.

“It turned out they did not need additional hands to pass out bottles of water,” Lenaghan said. “But instead, what happened is Fr. Joachim and I wound up actually entering Ukraine…” bringing supplies into the war zone.

They ended up in a Catholic parish in Lviv that had been turned into a refugee center helping some 200 people who fled eastern Ukraine.

“The first afternoon we were there, there were air raid sirens, and the Ukrainian military had a concern of an impending attack in the city,” Lenaghan said. “It turned out that within 24 hours of our departure from Lviv, the Russian missiles did hit the city.”

It was a little eerie for Lenaghan at one point. He met with some college students in Lviv who he said looked just like students at Quinnipiac, except they are in a war zone. The students told him they are not afraid to die, and that is the kind of spirit he heard from lots of Ukrainian people.

“Every person we met said they expected to die as a result of this, but every one of them said, ‘I will fight,'” Lenaghan said.

When asked what they needed, Ukrainians said bandages and bullets. When it came time to head back to Poland, they had to walk the last mile alongside refugees, including an elderly woman who was struggling in a wheelchair.

“So, I took hold of the wheelchair, and I spoke to the old woman, I said to her in Russian, ‘Don’t worry, I’m a priest, just hold on,'” Lenaghan remembered. “The last leg of it across the border, I came across pushing an old woman in a wheelchair.”

Lenaghan is now back on campus with a message from Ukraine for American students: If Russia takes Ukraine, it will keep going, and Ukrainians are helped by knowing they are not alone when Americans are thinking of them.