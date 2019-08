(WTNH)–The University of New Haven is making the grade — again!

It’s been ranked among the best universities in the nation by the Princeton Review.

This is the 4th year in a row that UNH has been featured in “The Best 385 Colleges” guidebook. Only about 13 percent of America’s 3,000 four-year colleges are featured in the book.

The book is a go-to resource for high school students, their families and school guidance counselors.

The university will be celebrating its Centennial in 2020.