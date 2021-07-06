Prisoner with warrant out of Florida escapes US Corrections custody in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A prisoner is back in jail after he escaped from U.S. Corrections custody in Meriden Tuesday morning.

Meriden Police say around 10:50 a.m. officers were called to the area of Perkins Square to help Connecticut State Marshalls from the Meriden Superior Courthouse locate an escaped prisoner.

The prisoner, identified as Dasmel Moore, 23, of Meriden, had a warrant out of Florida. He is wanted for burglary of a dwelling and grand theft of a dwelling with a nationwide extradition warrant out of Polk County.

He was picked up by a U.S. Corrections Agent Tuesday morning in Meriden and was scheduled to be returned to Polk County.

Police say Moore was secured in the back of the transport vehicle when it pulled away from the Meriden Superior Courthouse. The agent driving reported that after stopping for a red light, Moore had somehow been able to get the back door open and run on foot.

Officers subsequently swarmed the area.

At that time, Moore was handcuffed in the front of his body with his handcuffs secured to a belt wrapped around his waist. Dispatchers report Moore was spotted riding a bicycle in the area of Colony Street at Washington Street. Police are not sure how Moore obtained the bicycle. He was found a short time later running on foot not far from that intersection.

Moore ran into the Women & Families Center at 169 Colony Street where he was taken into custody.

Moore was transported back to the Meriden Police Department. He is charged with escape, interfering, and breach of peace. A bond of $125,000.00 was set and he will appear in Meriden Superior Court Wednesday morning.