Privacy in the time of pandemic: 3 people at a New Haven rehab facility tested positive for coronavirus, officials won’t say where

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As of Monday, New Haven has reported 13 cases of COVID-19 in the city. Three have been revealed to be at a substance abuse recovery facility in the Elm City, but city officials won’t say which one. The move sparking questions about privacy in the time of a virus outbreak.

The Health Director says two of the people who tested positive are clients who lived in the shelter. The third is an employee.

The Health Director for the city says they won’t release the facility’s name or location because they want to protect the patients’ privacy and don’t want to stigmatize a group over another.

But the State is releasing nursing home information. For example, the state was transparent in reporting a handful of positive cases last week at a Stafford Spring nursing home.

RELATED: 5 residents of Stafford Springs senior living facility tests positive for coronavirus, one hospitalized

Mayor Justin Elicker saying he feels the state sharing that kind of information was inappropriate, “but we will have a conversation internally on whether we can share any more information on the site.”

So we asked the state epidemiologist to weigh in on this decision at Governor Ned Lamont’s press conference Monday afternoon.

There is a public health need in a pandemic to be more specific to relay public concerns. That are real concerns – Dr. Matthew Cartter/State Epidemiologist

12 others at the shelter are now being self-isolated.

If the city decides to release the name of the facility, News 8 will fill you in.