Private contractors struggling to find enough rock salt for the upcoming snowstorms

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Winter weather is on the way to Connecticut, but there’s a shortage of salt for the streets.

The Gateway Terminal in New Haven is the only place in the state where large contractors can get the salt they need to battle winter storms.

However, there was a problem — hundreds of trucks belonging to large, private contractors were waiting for hours to get the salt they need to keep the streets safe and snow-free for the upcoming storms.

There used to be another facility in New London that supplied salt to large private contractors, but that closed last week.

Some say the state forced it out to build a wind turbine on that property. With nowhere else to go, contractors are frustrated.

“We sat in line for 8 hours, 9 hours and we got one load. I could use 20 loads,” Peter Niro from All State Landscape Services said.

“My concerns are the safety of the people of the state of Connecticut. All the municipalities, the towns, shopping centers, food distribution areas,” said John Vasel III from Jevii Construction. “Me and my company — we serve the state of Connecticut, we serve towns, municipalities, we serve food distribution organizations, we do work at Bradley Airport, and the list goes on and on.”

Vasel told News 8 that he thinks his business lost about $10,000 from sitting in line all day, waiting to get the salt they need.