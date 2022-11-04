WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury woman who previously pleaded guilty to creating false COVID-19 vaccine records for more than a dozen people was sentenced Friday to three years of probation, according to an announcement from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery.

Zaya Powell, 25, is also required to pay a $5,000 fine and perform 200 hours of community service.

Powell was a data entry specialist for Griffin Health, and her job included traveling to vaccination sites, along with being able to access electronic health records and blank vaccination cards.

She created fake vaccination records for 14 people between August and October 2021, lying about how they received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, when they never did, according to Avery.

Powell entered the information for the 14 people into a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention database and then gave the filled vaccine cards to the people, or to their family or coworkers.

Four of those were state hospital employees at the Southbury Training School, which is a Connecticut Department of Developmental Services facility for people with intellectual disabilities, according to Avery. Those employees were required to be vaccinated.

Their cases remain pending in court.