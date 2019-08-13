Profile: New Haven PD Captain Anthony Duff

(WTNH) — Captain Anthony Duff is a highly respected member of the New Haven Police Department. He has been on the job in the Elm City for 24 years.

On Monday evening, he was off duty when he saw two suspects were in a shootout. He was shot and wounded when he intervened to stop the suspects. He is now recovering at Yale New Haven Hospital. Police departments across the state are showing him their support.

Anthony Duff has become a familiar face to everyone in New Haven in his recent job as the department’s official spokesman. But before that, he was the District Manager for the Dixwell area.

“He’s always smiling. he never had an angry face or anything. You could tell him that the world just collapsed and he’d still be smiling,” said former Alderman, Greg Morehead.

Morehead says Duff helped him deal with a person who was harassing him.

“Ever since then…I said this guy is different. He’s not like everyone else. He always wanted to make sure that everybody else was taken care of,” Morehead said.

After 24 years on the force, Duff became the department’s Public Information Officer early this year, providing crucial updates about public safety and ongoing investigations.

Other departments, like the State Police, already reached out on Twitter wishing Duff a speedy recovery.

CSP would like to wish CPT Anthony Duff, New Haven PD, a speedy recovery & extend our condolences to the shooting victim & to both of their families. Anyone with information pertaining to the ID or whereabouts of the suspect is encouraged to contact New Haven PD @ 203-946-6316. pic.twitter.com/0pHy1nvRkp — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) August 13, 2019

Those who know him don’t think anyone would intentionally try to hurt him.

“Because he used to be a District Manager, they know him in that area, and there’s nothing bad about him, so I don’t know how this could have happened, you know, to him,” Morehead said.

Many law enforcement agencies are expressing their support and get well wishes for Captain Duff, including the police in neighboring Hamden, which added that events like this remind everyone of just how dangerous police work can be.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.