WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s schools are struggling to find enough teachers. So, for the past three years, some schools have been trying to find ways to fill that need.

That plan involves current educators encouraging their students to become teachers. The University of Bridgeport hosted a meeting on Tuesday for the program, which is called Educators Rising.

Alivia Afable, a high school student, is part of it.

“I have always felt a strong passion for being an educator, and inspiring future generations, and inspiring a love of learning,” said Afable, a senior at Waterbury Career Academy.

Connecticut desperately needs more people with that passion to fill a shortage of teachers.

“We’re creating a pathway for young people who are interested in becoming educators, and we want to foster that, and we want to nurture that, and Educators Rising is a perfect way to do that,” University of Bridgeport Dr. Tonya Chacon said.

Individual districts can get state grants to set up programs to develop home-grown teachers.

“The Educators Rising program has offered me incredible opportunities,” Afable said. “Opportunities I didn’t even know existed.”

The program is not just about encouragement and mentoring. While students are still in high school, they can take college courses through schools like the University of Bridgeport and head to college with credits already earned.

“At our school, we send them out to internships,” Waterbury academy teacher Ericka Boutote said. “So, they actually are in the classrooms before they actually go to college to get the experience to be with students as a cooperating teacher.”

Sherrod Cuttino, a sophomore at Central Connecticut State University now, started with Educators Rising as a high school senior.

“There’s not too many students I see who have the same passion as me,” Cuttino said. “So, seeing a large group or community of us really know this is what I want to do. It keeps me pushing every day. This is what I’m living for. This is what I want to do. I know what I want to do.”