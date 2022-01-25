Project involving new Amazon distribution site on Waterbury-Naugatuck line could create up to 1,000 jobs

FILE – An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, file)

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A proposal involving a new Amazon distribution site on the Waterbury-Naugatuck line could create up to 1,000 jobs, state and local officials announced Tuesday.

Bluewater Property Group will develop a plan that will turn the Waterbury/Naugatuck Industrial Park into a state-of-the-art distribution facility with the potential to create up to 1,000 new jobs.

Waterbury’s Mayor announces a new Amazon distribution site will be built on the Waterbury-Naugatuck line. pic.twitter.com/fPHp9v71Dn — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) January 25, 2022

“This project, if approved, has tremendous upside for Waterbury, Naugatuck, and residents throughout the region,” Lamont said. “This has the potential to create up to a thousand new jobs and go a long way in supporting these communities in their broader revitalization efforts. We are seeing real momentum in our state as more and more companies are choosing to invest and grow here.”

Officials said the Waterbury/Naugatuck Industrial Park encompasses more than 150 acres within the two municipalities. Bluewater Property Group’s proposal includes hundreds of millions of dollars worth of investments in a state-of-the-art warehouse and distribution facility, which could yield substantial tax revenue for the municipalities, according to officials.

The governor was joined by Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary, Naugatuck Mayor Warren Hess, Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz, Rep. Jahana Hayes, State Sen. Joan Hartley, State Sen. Jorge Cabrera, and other state and local officials for the announcement.

The proposed project will be subject to various approvals and with several opportunities for the public to weigh in, the governor’s office said.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.