PROSPECT, Conn. (WTNH) – An unknown number of animals were killed in a barn fire in the area of Spring Road on Friday night.

According to the Prospect Fire Department, firefighters headed to the scene of a working barn fire at 11:25 p.m. on Friday. When the crews arrived, they said they tried to remove the animals from the flames, but the fire was too intense. None of the animals were rescued.

With the help of the Cheshire and Bethany Fire Department, the fire was extinguished.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.