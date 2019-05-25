Prospect police looking for gas station burglary suspect

PROSPECT, Conn. (WTNH) - Police are looking for the suspect who broke into a gas station in Prospect.

Police say he smashed the front door at the route 68 Fuel Mart on Union City Road early Friday morning.

He grabbed several packs of cigarettes, got in a car and took off towards Cheshire.

If you have a tip, call Prospect police.

