Protest in New Haven Sunday moves from downtown streets onto Interstate 95

‘No justice no peace’: Protest in New Haven block traffic on I-95, gather at police station

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A peaceful protest took to the streets of New Haven Sunday, following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody last week.

The protesters made their way through downtown early Sunday and then took to the southbound lanes of Interstate 95.

As with protests around Connecticut, the marchers in the Elm City remained peaceful, chanting “no justice, no peace” as they made their way from Broadway to New Haven City Hall, before taking to I-95.

Mid-afternoon, a large gathering of protesters has also made it to the steps of the New Haven Police Department station on Union Avenue.

This mirrors protests in Waterbury earlier Sunday, and Bridgeport Saturday that blocked other main thoroughfares.

RELATED: Protesters temporarily shut down Interstate 84 in Waterbury

RELATED: New Haven PD takes stand against police brutality as protests nationwide continue

The protest in New Haven is one of several happening around the state and around the country, as people take to the streets to denounce police brutality against minorities, the most recent instance being the death of George Floyd and the subsequent arrest of former officer Derek Chauvin.

Chauvin was seen on video kneeling on Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes while Floyd was handcuffed and on the ground. Chauvin has been arrested and charged in Floyd’s murder.

RELATED: Fired police officer Derek Chauvin charged with murder in George Floyd’s death

This is a developing story. News 8 will bring you updates as they become available.

