Protest, march in tribute to George Floyd stops traffic on Rt-15 in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A large group of protesters and those attending a tribute to George Floyd in Hamden Sunday blocked traffic on Route 15, Dixwell Avenue, and Whitney Avenue.

Floyd died at the hands of Minneapolis Police March 25. Since his death, protests and marches have erupted across the country and the world denouncing police brutality and demanding change in police-community relations.

Around 4:55 p.m. Hamden Police confirmed protesters had made it onto Route 15 in Hamden near exit 61 and have blocked traffic. The highway was blocked for about an hour.

Hamden Police reported earlier in the afternoon that the group has “begun to march southbound on Dixwell Avenue. Whitney Avenue is open to northbound/southbound traffic.”

