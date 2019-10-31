 

Protesters at Hamden City Hall push for firing of officer involved in controversial shooting in New Haven

New Haven

by: WTNH Staff

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A group of protesters showed up at Hamden City Hall Wednesday night, pushing for an officer involved in a controversial shooting to be fired.

The group marched to city hall and headed for the mayor’s office demanding the city hold a public hearing on the fate of Officer Devin Eaton.

Eaton was arrested by State Police last week for opening fire on an unarmed couple in a car back in April. The passenger in the car was wounded.

Eaton is charged with Assault and Reckless Endangerment.

The Yale Police Officer who was also involved in the April incident, Officer Terrance Pollock, has not been charged.

Over the weekend, protesters rallied in New Haven for Pollock’s firing, as well.

Protesters at Hamden City Hall push for firing of officer involved in controversial shooting in New Haven

