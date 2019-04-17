Protesters block road in Hamden following officer-involved shooting Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: Ryan Bernat/WTNH) [ + - ] Video

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) - A rally spread to the streets of Hamden on Tuesday evening after an officer-involved shooting took place early that morning.

News 8's Amy Hudak reported that protesters were blocking traffic in Hamden on Dixwell Avenue.

Early Tuesday morning, Hamden police investigating a possible armed robbery located a vehicle that was suspected to be involved in New Haven.

A Hamden officer, assisted by a Yale police officer, then made contact with the vehicle's occupants. Shots were then fired by police.

A woman in the vehicle suffered a non-life threatening wound during the incident.

A man was also arrested.

A rally began at the Hamden Police Department at 5:00 p.m.

The incident remains under investigation.

