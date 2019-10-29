Protesters call on Yale to fire officer cleared of charges in controversial shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Terrance Pollock, the Yale Officer involved in a controversial shooting in April with Hamden Officer Devin Eaton was cleared of the charges and has been placed on paid leave. In reaction, protesters called on Yale University Monday to fire Pollock.

Pollock and Eaton responded to a call back in April where Eaton fired his gun at an unarmed couple in New Haven. Eaton has been charged with Reckless Endangerment and Assault.

Yale said in a statement that Pollock was not criminally charged, so an Internal Affairs Administrative review is being conducted instead.