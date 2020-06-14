Protesters camp outside PD station in Bridgeport, call for police funds to be invested in community livelihood

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A group of protesters is camping out outside the Bridgeport Police Department Sunday demanding change in police budgets and police policy.

On Instagram, a group called ‘Justice 4 Jayson’ wrote they would be “occupying the Bridgeport Police Department until Monday. Monday is the Bridgeport’s City Council meeting. We are demanding the City Council meeting be held publicly at City Hall. We will be here expecting to be met so our demands can be heard and addressed.”

Sunday, dozens of Bridgeport residents took over James Street where the police department stands to occupy the street. Organizers say they are prepared to camp out for days to demand police reform.

One protester told News 8 this occupation is reminiscent of the ’60s and in some ways it feels like history repeating itself. Organizers at the protest who are pledging to camp out in the name of policing changes tell News 8 they are simply frustrated. The main message: defunding the police.

The group has a list of demands and they include an immediate divestment from the police department and immediate investment into community spaces like healthcare and education.

They are also calling for the firing of the Chief AJ Perez and any and all officers who had a hand in the death of Bridgeport residents within the last few years.

These are only a few of the demands, and util they are met these young people intend to occupy this space in front of the Bridgeport Police Department.

We are in a state of emergency and we have been in a state of emergency for a long time. Policing: over 30 people have been killed by Connecticut police over the last three years. Many of those police murders were done by Bridgeport police. So the people of Bridgeport have decided to rise up finally and finally tell this city that the police violence needs to end. – Jeannia Fu/ Bridgeport Organizer

News 8 will have a breakdown of what these demonstrators are looking for as part of reforming the system tonight on News 8 at 10/11p.