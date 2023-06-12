NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Demonstrators gathered Monday in New Haven to draw attention to wrongful convictions.

“Here in New Haven, Connecticut, it is already documented that more than one-half of the registered exonerations in the state of Connecticut’s history occurred right here in this city due to the misconduct of our police department and the misconduct of our state’s attorney’s office,” said Alex Taubes, a civil rights attorney.

Gaylord Salters, who were wrongfully convicted of a crime, was among the speakers.

“The mission of this protest is to get a Department of Justice investigation into that pattern and practice of prosecutorial misconduct,” he said.

More protests are planned.

“Every individual deserves equal and impartial justice under the law,” the city of New Haven wrote in a statement to News 8. “While the City cannot comment on the specifics of these cases due to anticipated or pending litigation, the City is committed to cooperating with all parties to ensure reasonable resolutions in matters where there have been wrongful convictions or miscarriages of justice in decades past due to actions of city employees.”

The Connecticut State’s Attorney’s Office has not responded to a request for comment.