Protesters in New Haven say ‘No to War’ in the middle east, stop killing on both sides

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Here at home, several dozen people protesting the order of deployment for thousands of American troops to the middle east.

Protesters young and old in the Elm city Sunday say they don’t want to see another war unfold. They say, killing the Iranian leader was uncalled for.

The rally is geared towards protesting the U.S.’s presence in Iraq and the middle east. This comes after recent air strikes in Iraq. Protesters say they are concerned about Iran’s threat of retaliation.

More than 3000 troops from Fort Bragg are being deployed as we speak to the region. Protesters say they are angry and hurt for the military families.

Fahd-Syed is one of the organizers of the protest. He tells News 8 this action by the U.S. will have lasting impacts both here and abroad.

“We don’t want war with Iran. We don’t want war with Iraq. There are people that have human life, that have dignity in the Middle East. For us to have another war and slaughter people on both sides is not what this country should stand for!” – Fahd-Syed

