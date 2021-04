NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hundreds of protesters in New Haven marched against racist violence Sunday afternoon.

Protesters marched through downtown chanting “If we don’t get it?” “Shut it down!” in the wake of the police killings of Duante Wright and Adam Toledo.

The crowd is calling for the officers in each respective shooting death to be held responsible.

HAPPENING NOW: Hundreds marching for through downtown #NewHaven in the wake of #DauteWright and #AdamToledo’s killing. The crowd is calling for the officers in each respective case to be held responsible. @WTNH A live report coming up at 6. pic.twitter.com/MyWoeqdsNI — Shaynah Ferreira (@ShaynahFerreira) April 18, 2021

