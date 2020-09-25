Protesters march near New Haven Green following grand jury decision in Breonna Taylor case

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Outrage across the country in response to the Kentucky attorney general’s decision to not directly charge three officers with the death of Breonna Taylor. A protest underway Thursday night in New Haven.

These demonstrations are happening across the country. All of the anger and frustration stemming from the Kentucky attorney general’s announcement that none of the three officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s death would be charged with her killing.

More than six months after the 26-year-old EMT was shot to death when Louisville Police officers broke down the door to her apartment while executing a warrant, a grand jury decided to indict only one of the three officers involved on wanton endangerment charges. But the charges only apply to the risk the officer put on Taylor’s neighbors by shooting recklessly into other apartments.

The charge has nothing to do with Taylor’s death. Protesters are angry and this is what one of them had to say:

“I feel like being Black and being young and being a woman I have to be out here. No one else will be out here, obviously. We’re seeing nobody else fighting for Black women and, obviously, Black women have to be out here fighting for ourselves,” said Jamila Washington of New Haven.