Protesters temporarily shut down Interstate 84 in Waterbury, gather at police station

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A protest Sunday morning in Waterbury spilled onto Interstate 84, shutting the highway down in both directions near Exit 21 for approximately an hour.

The highway was reopened to traffic a little after 1 p.m.

Protests gained steam once again hours later in the streets parallel to the highway. Protesters made their way to the Waterbury Police station where they were met by officers outside the station.

Those in attendance say the National Guard seems to have a presence but hasn’t made any action against the protesters as of yet.

This comes a day after protesters shut down Route 8 in Bridgeport for several hours when their protest shifted from city streets onto that highway.

Sunday’s protest in Waterbury began around 10 a.m. on the Waterbury green, and has remained a peaceful demonstration with marchers chanting “no justice, no peace” and “I can’t breathe.”

Protests have erupted all around Connecticut as well as the nation since last week, protesting police brutality following the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody.







Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo was in attendance Sunday morning.