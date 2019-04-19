Protesters shut down streets in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Protesters are taking over New Haven Thursday night, shutting down entire roads and demanding answers.

This is all in response to the shooting of an unarmed black woman - a passenger in a car - at the hands of a Hamden and Yale police officer.

There are dozens upon dozens of people in this group. They are blocking off all York and Elm Street saying they will stay here as long as they need to until body cam and dash cam footage of the officer involved shooting is released.

They say they're prepared stay here until they get handcuffed and escorted away.

Protesters say they’re now moving to area of bars and restaurants in New Haven. @WTNH — Amy Hudak (@amy_hudak) April 19, 2019

Related: Yale University cop also shot during New Haven shooting of unarmed woman

They are all standing by Paul Witherspoon and Stephanie Washington, the young, unarmed couple shot at multiple times in their car by a Yale and Hamden officer in New Haven early Tuesday morning.

Hundreds of students and people from all around the state converging on Yale's campus demanding body cam and dash cam footage be released.

Sasha Carney, a Yale student said, "Every single piece of footage, we all want to complete transparency about what occurred. We want to statement released, we want apologies made."

Calls growing by protestors for the two officers who fired their guns to step down.

All evidence is now in the hands of the state's attorneys office. Top leaders in Hamden and New Haven are reassuring the community a fair and impartial investigation will be completed.

There are still a lot of unanswered questions about whether or not an armed robbery and a possible vehicle description match precipitated all of this.

Neither Paul Witherspoon or Stephanie Washington are facing any charges.

In a statement, Hamden Police said,

"Per the request of State's Attorney Patrick Griffin, the Hamden Police Department cannot release any video and/or audio recording pertaining to the recent "Officer Involved Shooting (OIS)" that occurred on April 16, 2019 on Dixwell Avenue and Argyle Street in New Haven. The purpose of this directive is to ensure the integrity of the investigation. The Hamden Police Department would like to assure our residents, residents of New Haven and the media that we intend to be fully transparent. We plan to release this information as soon as the State's Attorney's Office advises us that the release will not interfere with the ongoing investigation."