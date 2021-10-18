Protesters stage sit-in during Gov. Lamont’s visit to Gateway Community College

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Protesters at Gateway Community College participated in a silent sit-in during a visit by the governor on Monday.

The group represents teachers and workers at 12 community colleges around the state. They’re concerned they’ll lose their jobs due to a controversial consolidation plan.

Pending the accreditation process, Connecticut State Colleges and University’s (CSCU) community colleges will become one entity called “Connecticut Community College”.

Thirty-thousand students are enrolled in the system. Officials say it’s currently running $32 million in the red.