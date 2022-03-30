EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The mayor of East Haven was interrupted several times during his State of the Town address Wednesday night, as skaters voiced their anger over the dismantling of the town’s skate park.

The skate park supporters started their protest in the afternoon outside Town Hall, before moving to the high school where Mayor Joseph Carfora was speaking.

“The town had put in measures to stop these illegal behaviors, such as fencing – a key pad for access and ample signage. But those who wanted access gained it by cutting the fence multiple times, and these actions caused a grave safety concern for the visitors, students in the nearby schools, and the neighborhood,” Carfora said.

“I’m probably there like three times a week and there’s never anything bad going on. It’s always the same people that are going there, too,” said Nico Ripani, a skater.

“It was taken away without notice. No one’s really, a lot of people aren’t happy about it, we’re just here to get it back,” said Michael Gatavaski, also a skater.

There is no word yet on what exactly will take the skate park’s place but the mayor said it will be inclusive, safe and family-oriented.