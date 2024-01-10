NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Protestors briefly took over a Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce breakfast to criticize Gov. Ned Lamont for being the first Connecticut governor in years to go on a trade mission to Israel.

“Governor Ned Lamont,” a woman near the front of the room said. “Israel has killed more than 30,000 Palestinians.”

The chamber invites state lawmakers to breakfast every year to talk about business and government.

Lamont was about to talk about transportation when those protestors stood up and started shouting. For five minutes, eight pro-Palestine protestors took over the forum until police escorted them out.

Lamont said they have the right to protest.

“Nobody’s going to listen to them unless they lead off with the fact that they acknowledge and condemn the brutal and sadistic genocidal attack on October 7th, and what that did to all those young innocents there, as well,” Lamont said

The protestors continued to chant in the hallway for a few minutes more, and then things returned to a discussion of legislative priorities.

“Everyone in this room can amplify the message and support our lawmakers as they work with their colleagues in Hartford to advocate for greater New Haven because investing in greater New Haven will power Connecticut’s economy,” said Garrett Sheehan, the president and CEO of the Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce.

Education, in particular, was a hot topic.

“Connecticut is failing on education, and there is a link between education, and a quality education, and crime,” state Senate Minority Leader Kevin Kelly (R-District 21) said.

State Senate President Pro Tem Martin Looney (D-District 11) highlighted his family’s experience.

“My daughter-in-law was a teacher at an inner-city school in New Haven, and it was just heartbreaking how poorly prepared so many kids were starting kindergarten,” Looney said.

House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora (R-District 86) pushed for higher penalties for youth crime.

“Bring a consequence to it, so kids aren’t repeating to break into cars and stealing vehicles, engaging in street takeovers,” he said.