 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning Connecticut

Protestors, police clash in West Haven rally

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Protestors and police got into a heated exchange over the Fourth of July weekend in West Haven.

Protestors gathered at the West Haven Green and marched to the West Haven Police Department. They marched in response to the police-related death of Mubarak Soulemane back in January.

He was shot and killed by a state trooper in West Haven after allegedly leading police on a chase from Norwalk into West Haven. As protestors made their way back to the Green, that’s when things escalated.

Witnesses tell News 8 a woman drove her car through the group of nearly 50 protestors and that’s when protestors witnesses say protestors then threw things at the woman’s car. As police responded, tensions between protestors and officers started to escalate.

West Haven police have yet to respond.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Protestors, police clash in West Haven rally

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Protestors, police clash in West Haven rally"

Protestors, police clash in West Haven rally

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Protestors, police clash in West Haven rally"

Good Samaritan passing by rescues two people from burning house in New Haven

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Good Samaritan passing by rescues two people from burning house in New Haven"

Anti-Fourth of July protest in New Haven

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Anti-Fourth of July protest in New Haven"

Reward offered for info leading to arrest in Waterbury Christopher Columbus statue beheading

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Reward offered for info leading to arrest in Waterbury Christopher Columbus statue beheading"

Waterbury Christopher Columbus statue vandalized, beheaded

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Waterbury Christopher Columbus statue vandalized, beheaded"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss