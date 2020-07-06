Protestors, police clash in West Haven rally

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Protestors and police got into a heated exchange over the Fourth of July weekend in West Haven.

Protestors gathered at the West Haven Green and marched to the West Haven Police Department. They marched in response to the police-related death of Mubarak Soulemane back in January.

He was shot and killed by a state trooper in West Haven after allegedly leading police on a chase from Norwalk into West Haven. As protestors made their way back to the Green, that’s when things escalated.

Witnesses tell News 8 a woman drove her car through the group of nearly 50 protestors and that’s when protestors witnesses say protestors then threw things at the woman’s car. As police responded, tensions between protestors and officers started to escalate.

West Haven police have yet to respond.

This is a developing story.