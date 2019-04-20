WATCH: Protests continue in response to officer-involved shooting Video Video

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Dozens of protesters are gathering Friday night to protest against the officer-involved shooting that occurred on Dixwell Avenue in New Haven early Tuesday morning. They all gathered at Hamden Plaza early Friday evening to prepare.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Friday evening, the protest started their march down Dixwell Avenue in Hamden. Shortly after 8:00 p.m. Friday night, the protesters arrived at the Hamden Police station.

