New Haven

WATCH: Protests continue in response to officer-involved shooting

Posted: Apr 19, 2019 06:26 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 19, 2019 09:18 PM EDT

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Dozens of protesters are gathering Friday night to protest against the officer-involved shooting that occurred on Dixwell Avenue in New Haven early Tuesday morning. They all gathered at Hamden Plaza early Friday evening to prepare.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Friday evening, the protest started their march down Dixwell Avenue in Hamden. Shortly after 8:00 p.m. Friday night, the protesters arrived at the Hamden Police station.

Related: EXCLUSIVE: New video shows Hamden officer fired shots first at unarmed couple

