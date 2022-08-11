NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – After a two-year hiatus, the Puerto Rican Festival of New Haven is returning. The festival, which is dedicated to celebrating Puerto Rican culture, will be held this Saturday.

“We are so excited to welcome not only our Puerto Rican community but our broader community to the Green,” said Joseph Rodriguez, President of the Board of Puerto Ricans United (PRU). “Try the food, listen to the music, and bring your dancing shoes, it’s going to be a good time.”

On the New Haven Green, there will be food trucks, live music, arts and crafts, and fun for the whole family. There will also be a career fair.

“We’re actually going to have employers that will be on the Green looking for prospects!” said Tiana Ocasio, a PRU Board Member. “We also have Workforce Alliance to talk about training.”

At this year’s festival, women will be honored.

“We are honoring the Puerto Rican woman,” said Rodriguez. “In doing so, we’re honoring her strength, her resilience, her passion, her love for her family and community.”

“We’re behind you,” added Mildred Melendez, a PRU Board Member. “We support you. We appreciate you.”

In previous years, the festival has drawn in thousands of people to New Haven. Organizers are encouraging everyone to come out once again to experience their culture in a city that means so much to the Puerto Rican community in Connecticut.

“I remember coming here in 1979 as a kid and New Haven opened its doors to us,” said State Rep. Juan Candelaria, a democrat representing New Haven. “Today, New Haven is open to not only Puerto Ricans — but everyone.”

The festival kicks off on Saturday, August 13 at 1 p.m. on the New Haven Green and runs until 8:30 p.m. Parking is available throughout the city. Click here for more information about where you can park and here for more information about this year’s festival.