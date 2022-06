NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — On Tuesday, the umbrella organization that hosts the Puerto Rican Festival of New Haven is gathering to unveil this year’s festival dedication, headliners and summer festivities.

The festival is set to return to the green this summer after a two-year hiatus.

Puerto Ricans United, Inc. will be gathering at Michelina’s Apizza and Ristorante on State Street in New Haven at 4 p.m.

News 8 will stream the announcement live from this page.