Puerto Rican Festival organizers ease safety concerns

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Racism. Prejudice. Those words are on the minds of many in the aftermath of a string of deadly mass shootings.

Now, the focus includes security at outdoor gatherings, like the 4th annual Puerto Rican Festival on the New Haven Green.

New Haven police Chief Otoniel Reyes said, “There is nothing that the public should be concerned about that poses a threat to this weekend’s events.”

Chief Reyes added, “We work with all our partners on the federal and state level whenever we have these events to make sure that it is safe and that we carry them out without issues to the public.”

Reported hate rhetoric on social media is not tempering the festivities planned.

Joseph Rodriguez said, “In the presence of hate, we are going to respond with love. And in the presence of division, we will respond with unity. I am not going to live in fear. We are not going to live in fear.”

The Puerto Rican community also buoyed by the strength of passion solidly displayed on the island against mounting corruption and national debt, forcing the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello.

New Haven Mayor Toni Harp said, “The people in this area understand that we are stronger for our diversity. We are better because we come together with different ways of looking at problems. We’re better at solving problems.”

Organizers expecting a large turnout, celebrating that diversity reveling in the rich Puerto Rican heritage and culture now deeply embedded in the fabric of this city and country.