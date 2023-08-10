NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The city of New Haven prepared for its Puerto Rican Festival with a flag raising ceremony on the town green on Thursday.

The flag of Puerto Rico was added to the green’s flagpole, a tribute to the partnership between Puerto Rico and New Haven.

“It’s a celebration of who we are and our community,” It’s a celebration of community. A community that stretches far beyond the shores of Puerto Rico, but exists in communities across this country.”

The celebration of culture is Saturday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the green, and News 8 is once again a proud sponsor. We’ll have more online and on air if you can’t make it to the event.