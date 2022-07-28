NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a big summer for Puerto Rican heritage with the upcoming New Haven festival and parade in Hartford.

On Thursday night, the Puerto Rican United awards dinner gala was held at Amarante’s Sea Cliff in New Haven. Community champions were honored in a variety of categories.

“I’m always the one hiding, it’s an honor to be honored,” awardee Cheila Serrano said, “I’m going to do this, supporting each other to be there.”

Joseph Rodriguez, president of the PRU board of directors, said the event is a celebration of community of culture, and this year, speciically women in their culture and community.

“We’re excited to be here tonight, we’re excited to honor our culture and to bring this culture to the broader New Haven community on August 13 at our festival,” Rodriguez said.

Connecticut has the 6th largest concentrations of Puerto Ricans in the U.S., numbering about 300,000 people.