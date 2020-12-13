Puerto Ricans United collects toy donations to benefit New Haven families this holiday season

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Puerto Ricans United, Inc. (PRU) is working to help make the holidays brighter for kids and families in the New Haven area.

The organization held a toy drive Saturday, collecting new, unwrapped toys and monetary donations that will go to kids in need.

The organization said the impact of COVID-19 has hit hard on many families.

Jhonathan Rivera, spokesperson for PRU said, “Everything that’s been going on, people are more in need, given the loss of jobs and things like that, so we want to be able to provide to some of those families.”

All donations collected will support families at the Casa Otoñal Senior Living Facility and the Hispanic Firefighters of New Haven Three Kings Day event.

PRU is also known for hosting the annual Puerto Rican Festival of New Haven.

