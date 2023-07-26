NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Puerto Ricans United held its annual awards gala on Wednesday with special guest U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona at Anthony’s Ocean View Restaurant in New Haven.

The organization honored local leaders for the work they have accomplished within their communities.

“Tonight we’re acknowledging the pioneers who came before us, while recognizing those champions among us. And those individuals include Maritza Rosa, the godmother of so many of us in the Puerto Rican community,” said Joseph Rodriguez of Puerto Ricans United.

Among the honorees were Rev. Edwin Perez Jr. with the City Angels Baseball Academy and Lucy Gellman editor of the Arts Paper.

“How important is it for you to be able to look at young Puerto Rican boys and girls and to know that you can be someone for them to look up to,” said Maritza Rosa, an award recipient.

The elm city is set to hold the Puerto Rican Festival on Aug. 12 on the New Haven Green. News 8 is a proud media sponsor of the New Haven festival and the Hartford Puerto Rican Parade which is scheduled for Sept. 10.