Puerto Ricans United to join celebrations for New Haven Puerto Rican Festival

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Jhonnathan Rivera was born and raised in Puerto Rico, and has lived in New Haven since 1991.

So Rivera helped form a group called Puerto Ricans United to really bring the culture back to the Elm City.

“The younger generation, a lot of them being born here, it’s up to the parents but a lot of them don’t do it by themselves so they need someone like us, like Puerto Ricans United to show them what it is before we came on board there was nothing in New Haven for about nine years,” Rivera said.

But now, there’s an upcoming festival that brings spirit and crowds to the Elm City’s green featuring live entertainment and classic cuisine.

“It’s not just the music, it’s not just the food, it’s about hearing each other’s stories, sharing family stories,” Rivera said.

The festival will honor the town of Loiza, located near San Juan.

According to Rivera, “Loiza is known for the tradition of Puerto Rico. That’s why it’s called the ‘Capital of the Tradition’ which is the dances, the food, the people coming together.”

Rivera said the festival is for everyone of all cultures, and will be a huge party to inspire togetherness and joy.

The Puerto Rican festival of New Haven takes place Saturday August 10th here on the Green from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Thousands are expected to attend this big party!

