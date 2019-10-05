Pumpkins on the Pier at Walnut Beach

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s one of the few times you’ll come across a pumpkin patch at the beach.

The annual Pumpkins on the Pier took place at Walnut Beach in Milford Saturday.

Folks were able visit the pumpkin patch, play games and enjoy the cool, sunny Fall weather.

The night before, guests got to enjoy the pumpkin patch in the moonlight, along with beer and live music for Pumpkin Eve.

Proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Milford.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.