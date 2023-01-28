WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Members of the Club 24 Gym got down on all fours for a good cause on Saturday.

Push-up after push-up, members raised money for the pups and kittens at the Wallingford Animal Shelter. For every push-up a member did, Club 24 donated a dollar to the shelter.

Our goal is to do 1,000 push ups among all the different members to partake and raise $1,000 to donate to the Friends of the Wallingford Animal Shelter,” Gym member and organizer Susan Wollschlager said.

Adoptable Tulsi was there to cheer them on.

Throughout the day, over $1200 was collected. The shelter, which is a non-profit, raised funds for food, medical expenses, spaying and neutering, and microchipping.