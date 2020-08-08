Q&A: Meet Keith Churchwell, MD, Yale New Haven Hospital’s new president

New Haven
Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Keith Churchwell, MD, has been appointed as the new president of Yale New Haven Hospital.

Dr. Churchwell takes over the role from Richard D’Aquila, who announced his retirement after nearly 15 years at Yale New Haven Health. 

He will take over on Oct. 5, 2020.

Dr. Churchwell served as chief operating officer and executive vice president for the hospital, after spending five years as the senior vice president charged with leadership of the heart and vascular service line.

According to Yale New Haven Health, Dr. Churchwell, board certified in internal medicine and cardiovascular disease, arrived at Yale New Haven Hospital in 2015 from Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he served as executive director and chief medical officer of the Vanderbilt Heart and Vascular Institute.

On Friday, he spoke with News 8 about his new role. Watch the video above for the full interview.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Kitten found stuck in car engine bay in Hamden rescued

News /

RWA providing filling stations for those without running water amid Isaias recovery

News /

Cheshire High School changes graduation ceremony plans after some test positive for Covid-19

News /

Police investigating fatal shooting of 8-year-old New Haven boy as accidental

News /

New Haven neighborhood loses power and patience after tree crashes into house

News /

Fallen tree blocking dead end street, raising medical concerns in Waterbury

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss