Q&A: Meet Keith Churchwell, MD, Yale New Haven Hospital’s new president

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Keith Churchwell, MD, has been appointed as the new president of Yale New Haven Hospital.

Dr. Churchwell takes over the role from Richard D’Aquila, who announced his retirement after nearly 15 years at Yale New Haven Health.

He will take over on Oct. 5, 2020.

Dr. Churchwell served as chief operating officer and executive vice president for the hospital, after spending five years as the senior vice president charged with leadership of the heart and vascular service line.

According to Yale New Haven Health, Dr. Churchwell, board certified in internal medicine and cardiovascular disease, arrived at Yale New Haven Hospital in 2015 from Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he served as executive director and chief medical officer of the Vanderbilt Heart and Vascular Institute.

On Friday, he spoke with News 8 about his new role.