 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 10pm

QU professor, former policeman says officers’ response to protests show positive evolution in policing

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Amidst the pain and protests there is hope and change seen in the dialogue and engagement between officers and protesters right here in Connecticut.

Embers of a national movement catching fire in New Haven this weekend following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Protests spilled onto streets and police stations this weekend. Demands for institutional change and redress of grievances against police use of force on people of color.

“I was around and about the protests, and I have to tell you I’ve seen a lot of positive signs in law enforcement in terms of restraint, ” Quinnipiac University professor Khalfani Ture told News 8. Ture is a former Georgia officer.

He says while police in Connecticut have had their share of controversy over the use of force – including four deadly police shootings this year – departments in our state are ahead of the national curve. Ture says he saw that during Sunday’s protests.

“I witnessed officers displaying solidarity with protesters and explaining to protesters we too disagree with actions of this officer and we too recognize a systemic change needs to occur with regards to law enforcement.”

“I’m proud of Connecticut but we have a long way to go,” Ture added.

Ture says officers’ reactions to protesters are evolving despite prominent displays of force elsewhere in the country. There have been local officers and command staff taking a knee or empathizing with ralliers. The change is incremental but offers hope.

“You see some police departments who are recognizing there’s been a history of police and community relations between the African-American and Latinx community that has been problematic,” explained Ture. “If police officers understand this history we can approach this profession with greater sympathy, greater empathy, and greater commitment to be advocates of structural change.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

New Haven leaders respond to unrest, protest in the Elm City

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven leaders respond to unrest, protest in the Elm City"

QU professor, former officer says police reaction to protesters shows evolution in policing

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "QU professor, former officer says police reaction to protesters shows evolution in policing"

Protests over the weekend could bring about new hot spots of COVID infection

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Protests over the weekend could bring about new hot spots of COVID infection"

New Haven PD investigate attempted arson after Molotov cocktail thrown at substation

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven PD investigate attempted arson after Molotov cocktail thrown at substation"

CT Checkup: East Haven man's patriotic salute for community catches the attention of truck dealership, raises funds, resources for food bank

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT Checkup: East Haven man's patriotic salute for community catches the attention of truck dealership, raises funds, resources for food bank"

New Haven mayor says he's working to start dialogue with protesters, community against racism

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven mayor says he's working to start dialogue with protesters, community against racism"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss