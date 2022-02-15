HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Tuesday’s landmark settlement in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting marks the first time a gunmaker has faced liability for a mass shooting.

The attorney for the families of nine victims of the shooting said they agreed to a $73 million settlement of a lawsuit against Remington, the maker of the rifle used to kill 20 first graders and six educators in 2012.

Experts like William Dunlap, a law professor at Quinnipiac University, told News 8 when the parents filed the lawsuit, the odds of them winning were stacked against them.

However, when the U.S. Supreme Court refused to block the suit under a federal statute that protects gun manufacturers, Dunlap said the picture “changed dramatically.”

In the suit, the families allege Remington should be held partially responsible for the shooting because of its marketing strategy and that is what the plaintiffs focused on.

“They found this Connecticut law that prohibits unfair trade practices and persuaded the court that there was at least an argument that the way Remington, and by implication other companies are marketing these guns is an unfair trade practice,” Dunlap said.

Moving forward, Dunlap said he thinks other gun manufacturers will be very careful with how they market their product.

If that happens, he said it will be another success for the plaintiffs because as they have been saying all along, they want to prevent this from happening again. He added it was clear that federal law would have blocked this lawsuit from almost any direction except for that one exception.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.