QU Public Safety and Hamden PD searching for two suspects in connection to sexual assault

New Haven

by: WTNH.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
Quinnipiac_109228

(WTNH) — Hamden police and Quinnipiac University Public Safety are on the lookout for two men who allegedly sexually assaulted a QU student Saturday evening.

The victim told Public Safety that at 11:00 p.m. Saturday, she was walking near the intersection of Mount Carmel Ave. and New Road when two men in a blue sedan with a loud muffler stopped and offered her a ride.

One of the two men sexually assaulted her after she got into the car, according to the victim.

Hamden police are investigating. Anyone with information on the two men are asked to call QU Public Safety at (203) 582-6200.

QU undergraduate and graduate students seeking clinical services and/or mental health support have the option to visit the university’s Office of Counseling Services. The office can be reached at (203) 582-8680 or counseling@quinnipiac.edu.

