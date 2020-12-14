QU students’ emotional goodbye for sociology professor on Zoom goes viral on TikTok

(WTNH) — Quinnipiac University students decided to how their sociology professor how much she is appreciated virtually.

In a TikTok video posted by one of the students, all the students can be seen in a Zoom classroom on their last day off class this semester with their cameras off. The video explains that the professor required cameras to be on during class, so she is confused at first.

Then, all the students turn their cameras on all at once, covering their faces with hand-written “Thank You” signs for Professor Catherine Solomon.

The students say they organized this emotional goodbye for Professor Solomon because she has been so patient and supportive while the class tried to adjust to learning in the pandemic.

She was also known for making classes fun, even virtually.

The video of the touching moment has been watched over 950,000 times on TikTok.

Prof. Solomon says she’ll remember the moment forever.

@julianaforte767

best professor ever.🤍 #covid #zoom #college #dontletthisflop #fyp

♬ original sound – Juliana Forte

