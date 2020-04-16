QU students sign petition against staff packing their belongings to make room for first-responders during pandemic

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Quinnipiac University in Hamden has donated medical supplies and housing for first-responders on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. But students whose belongings are still in the dorms intended to be donated feel their privacy is being invaded.

QU students did not return to campus from Spring Break back in March due to the coronavirus, so almost all of them still have their belongings at the school.

Last week, Governor Ned Lamont announced a “Medical Surge Plan” designed to be overflow living spaces for healthcare workers and first-responders during the pandemic. The idea: to give them a place to stay so they don’t carry the virus home to their own families after working with positive patients.

QU students have been informed that university staff will be packing their belongings to make room for these first-responders. Though the university has said they will be carrying out the task with “care and discretion,” students have circulated a petition saying it’s an invasion of privacy.

The students want to know how they can be sure none of the staff moving their belongings have underlying illnesses.

As of 8 p.m. Wednesday, there are 472 signatures. It says 500 is the goal.

News 8 reached out to Quinnipiac about the process, they explained in a statement:

“Students’ possessions will be packed with the utmost care and discretion, and taking this step now will also accelerate the move-out process when state and health guidelines allow for students to safely return to campus.”

On the “Parents of Quinnipiac Students” Facebook page, the majority of comments favor the decision by the school, comments like “proud to help first-responders in any way possible.”