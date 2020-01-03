Closings
QU team to examine human skeletal remains believed to be from Revolutionary War soldiers

New Haven

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Students and faculty at Quinnipiac University will be examining human skeletal remains believed to be from Revolutionary War soldiers Friday morning.

The Diagnostic Imaging Team said they will be able to see if any individuals had any healed broken bones or other kinds of healed trauma.

The remains were discovered under the foundation of an early 18th century house last week. They are set to start examining the bones at 9 a.m. Friday.

