Quadruplets move forward as individuals after all four graduate from Yale

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Wade quadruplets went from matching outfits to matching acceptance letters.

Aaron, Nigel, Zachary, and Nicholas all got into nearly 60 colleges including Duke, Harvard, and Stanford.

They landed at Yale because financially, Yale offered the best package.

“The guys? They put on their big boy pants and made a tough decision. This is going to be the best approach in terms of going to school,” said their father, Darrin Wade.

Aaron said, “It was surreal but also familiar at the same time because up to that point we were so used to doing everything together.”

The Wade quadruplets grew up in the suburbs of Cincinnati, Ohio.

“Growing up was a lot of sharing. Like all the time,” said Nicholas Wade. “I think that growing up [there was] less competition than you might have expected because you know, we all did the same sports…For example, we all played football and I was a lineman, Nigel was a corner, Zach was a quarterback. That type of thing. So we had different rolls that we were going for. So we weren’t always directly competing. Even in school. You know we all did well.”

Their father works at General Electric. Their mother is a high school principal.

“Part of being an educator is discipline and managing your time,” said Kim.

Her advice to other parents is to set expectations.

“I think the biggest thing as a parent is you set those expectations, you allow them to explore as well. Their interests and what they want to do,” said Kim.

Technically three of the four graduated this year. Aaron is still working on his senior thesis.

Things have changed around the Wade household.

“I come home most often and so when I do I’m usually the only one home and when we were younger, we shared rooms two and two and now I have a room to myself,” said Zachary Wade.

They’re each pursuing different careers and it will be the first time they’re not all living in the same state.

The Wade quadruplets have big plans, too.

Nigel said, “I think it’s less ‘what’s next for the quads?’ and what’s left for each individual, because I think that especially during our time at Yale, we built our own individual futures and we’re each pursuing that.”