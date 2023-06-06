BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) —A groundbreaking Branford life sciences company is celebrating a major expansion. The technology they’re working on at QuantumSi is complicated, but it has the potential to change the future of medical science.

Founder Jonathan Rothberg has already made a name for himself in life sciences by inventing diagnostic technology that can do things like study the coronavirus.

“It was a machine built in Branford by some of the people in this room that decoded Omicron that gave us a heads up and gave us a chance to change the vaccine,” Rothberg said.

And yes, he did it all in Guilford and Branford. Now, QuantumSi is celebrating the opening of a new almost 30,000 square foot headquarters in Branford.

“This is scientists, engineers, biochemists, biophysics, biology,” explained QuantumSI CEO Jeff Hawkins. “A range of technical skill sets from wet lab work all the way up to data.”

All working together on technology that sequences proteins. Why should you care about sequencing proteins? Well, you may remember it was a big deal for medical science when they figured out how to sequence the human genome. Understanding our genes led to big medical breakthroughs. Sequencing proteins is kind of the next step.

“Now, we want to understand how genes react with the environment in the form of these proteins and your body is made out of these proteins,” Rothberg said.

It takes powerful A.I. computers to handle all of the data from that sequencing, but the breakthrough tech in Branford will soon be in labs everywhere.

“That spreads that discovery to labs all around the world,” said U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut). “It will democratize this science.”

That will allow scientist to better understand diseases from arthritis to cancer. The tech may be complicated, but results like that are easy to like.