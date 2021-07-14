Quassy announces new water coaster coming in 2022

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Quassy Amusement & Waterpark announced on Wednesday that a water coaster would be coming for the 2022 season.

The amusement park announced that the new water raft ride in Quassy’s Splash Away Bay will be the single largest investment in the park’s 113-year history.

Construction of the yet-to-be-named project will start in the fall and is expected to be completed in time for Splash Away Bay’s opening next spring.

“This new attraction will actually be what is recognized in our industry as a water coaster,” Anderson said. “It will incorporate some of the latest technology in waterslides with features we’ve never presented at the park. And when I said water coaster, it will be just that as water jets will actually push the rafts up a number of inclines.”

The park anticipates having a contest in regional schools to come up with a name for the ride, which is how the Wooden Warrior was named.

The new ride will feature high-pressure jets that will push two-person rafts up three separate inclines along the fast-paced ride. It will be more than 600 feet in length and have a capacity of 340 persons per hour.