Conn. (WTNH) — With warm weather on the way, Lake Compounce and Quassy amusement parks are hiring for their 2022 season.

Both amusement parks offer a unique, seasonal job, catered to both students and adults.

Middlebury’s Quassy Amusement and Waterpark, known for its award-winning Wooden Warrior roller coaster, Music Fest ride, and Free Fall ‘N Drop Tower, will attract guests this summer with the new state-of-the-art water coaster, Rocket Rapids.

Ahead of its opening weekend, the park is hiring a variety of positions, including grounds, restroom attendants, games, arcade and waterpark attendants, lifeguards, ride operators, and food service employees. Additionally, positions are available for parking, retail services, customer relations, and guest service representatives for corporate outings.

Quassy is set to open on April 23, followed by the waterpark opening on May 28, along with Quassy Beach.

Applications will be accepted at Quassy from Monday through Friday at the park’s human resource office, located next to the Grand Carousel building at 2132 Middlebury Rd. For more information, visit Quassy’s website.

Lake Compounce, residing in Bristol, will host its first job fair of the 2022 season from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The amusement park, known for its historic wooden coasters like Boulder Dash and Wild Cat, is celebrating its 175th birthday this season.

The park is looking to hire 1,000 employees for what they’re calling the “most eventful season yet” with positions available in maintenance, marketing, food, lifeguarding, and more.

Those who attend the job fair will be able to chat with team members from different departments, munch on snacks, and learn more about the park’s history. Additionally, applicants will have the chance to win four free tickets to share with family and friends this season.

Lake Compounce will open its doors on April 30. For more information regarding employment at the park, visit Lake Compounce’s website.